Cardinals vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Tanner Bibee gets the nod for the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Progressive Field against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
The Guardians are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+100). St. Louis (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-120
|+100
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|-190
|+155
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Cardinals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have won in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- St. Louis is 6-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 52 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-15
|12-15
|11-7
|12-22
|16-22
|7-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.