Jose Ramirez will lead the charge for the Cleveland Guardians (22-28) on Saturday, May 27, when they clash with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) at Progressive Field at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at -105. St. Louis is a 1.5-run favorite (at +155 odds). The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.18 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 5.29 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 14, or 48.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Cardinals have won in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 2nd Win NL Central +185 - 2nd

