The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat face off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 6 up next.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

Boston has a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Miami is 25-11 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).

In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.

In home games, the Celtics are making 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (37.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, averaging 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.

In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

The Heat pick up 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Forearm

Heat Injuries