Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .285 with seven doubles, four home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

Nootbaar is batting .450 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (28.2%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (41.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (12.8%).

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year (18 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .351 AVG .239 .510 OBP .364 .459 SLG .391 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 10/12 K/BB 12/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 21 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (47.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings