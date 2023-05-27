Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (on the back of going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .260 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (34 of 50), with more than one hit 14 times (28.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (18.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has driven home a run in 19 games this year (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Bibee (1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.18 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
