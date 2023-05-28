Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .256 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in 34 of 51 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (27.5%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (37.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (17.6%).
- He has scored in 21 of 51 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Gaddis (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.26 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
