Monday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) taking on the Kansas City Royals (16-38) at 2:15 PM (on May 29). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 win for the Cardinals, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (2-0) to the mound, while Josh Staumont will answer the bell for the Royals.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last three games with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover each time.

The Cardinals have won 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis has played as favorites of -208 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 271 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).

Cardinals Schedule