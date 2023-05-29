Cardinals vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The St. Louis Cardinals versus Kansas City Royals game on Monday at 2:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Paul Goldschmidt and Vinnie Pasquantino.
Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +165 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 10 runs.
Cardinals vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-200
|+165
|10
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread. For four straight games, St. Louis and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 8.4 runs.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals are 13-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 44.8% of those games).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, St. Louis has a record of 2-2 (50%).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 66.7% chance to win.
- In the 54 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-25-1).
- The Cardinals have played four games with a set run line without covering the spread (0-4-0).
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-15
|13-16
|11-8
|13-22
|17-23
|7-7
