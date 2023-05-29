How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot hitters, Paul Goldschmidt and Vinnie Pasquantino, will be on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 76 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .434 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB with a .256 batting average.
- St. Louis has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (271 total runs).
- The Cardinals' .331 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- Cardinals batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.443).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adam Wainwright (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.33 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Wainwright will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|W 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Shane Bieber
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Tanner Bibee
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Josh Staumont
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Zack Greinke
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Vince Velásquez
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Luis Ortiz
|6/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wil Crowe
|6/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Martín Pérez
