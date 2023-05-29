Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) will host Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (16-38) at Busch Stadium on Monday, May 29, with a start time of 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -208, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to upset. A 10-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Cardinals vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Adam Wainwright - STL (2-0, 6.33 ERA) vs Josh Staumont - KC (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -208 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 67.5%.

The Cardinals have a 3-3 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 14 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+115) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

