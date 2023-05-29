The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 7 next to come.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
  • Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
  • The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Miami has put together a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).
  • Defensively Boston has played better in home games this season, giving up 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.
  • The Celtics are making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
  • In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
  • At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
- - -

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee
Tyler Herro Out Hand
Gabe Vincent Questionable Ankle

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.