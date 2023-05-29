The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Josh Staumont and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 2:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Guardians.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .261.

In 67.3% of his games this season (35 of 52), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (28.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 17.3% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this year (19 of 52), with more than one RBI nine times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), with two or more runs four times (7.7%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 26 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

