After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Josh Staumont) at 2:15 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Josh Staumont

Josh Staumont TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 47 hits, batting .281 this season with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 35 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (22.4%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).

Gorman has had an RBI in 20 games this season (40.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 26 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.8%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings