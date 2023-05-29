Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Josh Staumont) at 2:15 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 47 hits, batting .281 this season with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 35 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (22.4%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Gorman has had an RBI in 20 games this season (40.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (69.2%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (3.8%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (38.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Staumont starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief 18 times this season.
- Over his 18 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .213 against him. He has a 4.76 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
