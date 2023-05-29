Paul DeJong -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Josh Staumont on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Josh Staumont

Josh Staumont TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .248 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

In 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%) DeJong has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (27.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 27.6% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.0% of his games this season, DeJong has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 51.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 19 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings