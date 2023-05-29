Paul DeJong -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Josh Staumont on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is hitting .248 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
  • In 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%) DeJong has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (27.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 27.6% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31.0% of his games this season, DeJong has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 51.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
.300 AVG .382
.417 OBP .417
.300 SLG .735
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
0 RBI 6
1/2 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 19
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Staumont will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 29-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 18 times this season.
  • In 18 appearances this season, he has compiled a 4.76 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .213 against him.
