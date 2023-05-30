Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Royals on May 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals matchup at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, starting at 7:45 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Mikolas Stats
- The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (3-1) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Mikolas has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.23), 52nd in WHIP (1.395), and 58th in K/9 (7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|May. 25
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|5
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Miles Mikolas' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 60 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .290/.395/.517 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 47 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .276/.367/.565 slash line so far this year.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 54 hits with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a .262/.341/.466 slash line on the season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|May. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Nationals
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 24
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 52 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .232/.270/.438 on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 26
|4-for-5
|3
|2
|5
|11
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.