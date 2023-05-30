The St. Louis Cardinals, including Juan Yepez (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Juan Yepez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Juan Yepez At The Plate

  • Yepez has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .243.
  • Yepez has picked up a hit in eight games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.222 AVG .400
.222 OBP .455
.222 SLG .700
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
1/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 8
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.10).
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals will send Greinke (1-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.