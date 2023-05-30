Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Tuesday? Keep scrolling for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Rockies' Kyle Freeland taking on the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen.

Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for May 30.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rangers at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-1) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo (1-2) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

TEX: Pérez DET: Faedo
10 (56.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.2 IP)
3.83 ERA 4.15
6.6 K/9 9.1

Padres at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Ryan Weathers (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will look to Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

SD: Weathers MIA: Alcantara
7 (29.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (63 IP)
3.94 ERA 5.00
5.5 K/9 8.1

Guardians at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-3) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Gibson (6-3) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

CLE: Quantrill BAL: Gibson
10 (55 IP) Games/IP 11 (66 IP)
4.75 ERA 3.82
5.1 K/9 6.0

Brewers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (1-0) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (5-2) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

MIL: Houser TOR: Kikuchi
4 (20 IP) Games/IP 10 (51.1 IP)
2.25 ERA 4.56
6.3 K/9 8.4

Phillies at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (0-1) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga (4-3) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

PHI: Suarez NYM: Senga
3 (11 IP) Games/IP 9 (48 IP)
9.82 ERA 3.94
10.6 K/9 11.4

Reds at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (2-2) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Brayan Bello (3-2) when the teams face off Tuesday.

CIN: Lively BOS: Bello
4 (17 IP) Games/IP 7 (35.1 IP)
2.65 ERA 4.08
9.5 K/9 9.4

Royals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-5) to the hill as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Miles Mikolas (3-1) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

KC: Greinke STL: Mikolas
11 (57.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (61.2 IP)
4.55 ERA 4.23
6.4 K/9 7.0

Rays at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (8-0) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Kyle Hendricks (0-1) when the teams face off Tuesday.

TB: McClanahan CHC: Hendricks
11 (64 IP) Games/IP 1 (4.1 IP)
1.97 ERA 6.23
10.5 K/9 10.4

Angels at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (2-0) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will counter with Lucas Giolito (3-4) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

LAA: Anderson CHW: Giolito
9 (48.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (63.1 IP)
4.81 ERA 3.98
5.5 K/9 9.1

Twins at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will look to Brandon Bielak (1-2) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

MIN: Ryan HOU: Bielak
10 (61 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.1 IP)
2.21 ERA 3.55
10.3 K/9 7.8

Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Freeland (4-5) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Gallen (6-2) when the clubs play Tuesday.

COL: Freeland ARI: Gallen
11 (58.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (66.2 IP)
3.86 ERA 2.97
6.5 K/9 10.1

Braves at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to JP Sears (0-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.

ATL: Elder OAK: Sears
10 (58.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (53.2 IP)
2.01 ERA 4.70
7.9 K/9 8.7

Yankees at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Logan Gilbert (3-2) when the teams play Tuesday.

NYY: Cortes SEA: Gilbert
10 (54.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (60 IP)
5.30 ERA 3.60
8.8 K/9 10.4

Pirates at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-4) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will counter with John Brebbia (2-0) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

PIT: Oviedo SF: Brebbia
10 (53.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (22 IP)
4.70 ERA 3.68
8.0 K/9 12.7

Nationals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Tony Gonsolin (2-1) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

WSH: Irvin LAD: Gonsolin
5 (22 IP) Games/IP 6 (29.2 IP)
5.32 ERA 1.82
7.8 K/9 7.0

