The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (47) this season while batting .276 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is seventh in slugging.

In 35 of 50 games this year (70.0%) Gorman has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.0%).

He has homered in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (20 of 50), with two or more RBI 10 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 18 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 26 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

