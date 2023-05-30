Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (47) this season while batting .276 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is seventh in slugging.
- In 35 of 50 games this year (70.0%) Gorman has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.0%).
- He has homered in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (20 of 50), with two or more RBI 10 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (69.2%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (3.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (38.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.10).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.169 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th.
