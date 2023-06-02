Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field at PNC Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Friday.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Pirates have +110 odds to win. St. Louis is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). The contest's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -135 +110 9.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +125 -150

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals are winless against the spread in their last four chances. The average over/under set by bookmakers in St. Louis' past six contests has been 8.7, a run in which the Cardinals and their opponents have finished under each time.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 14 of the 31 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (45.2%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, St. Louis has a 10-15 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

St. Louis has played in 56 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-27-1).

The Cardinals have played five games with a set run line without covering the spread (0-5-0).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-16 13-16 11-9 14-22 18-24 7-7

