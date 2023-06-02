The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at PNC Park.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB play with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

St. Louis' .426 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals are 14th in MLB with a .252 batting average.

St. Louis is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (273 total).

The Cardinals' .326 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.441).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Jack Flaherty (3-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

Flaherty is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Flaherty is looking to collect his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians W 2-1 Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals L 7-0 Home Adam Wainwright Josh Staumont 5/30/2023 Royals W 2-1 Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates - Away Jordan Montgomery Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers - Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers - Away Miles Mikolas Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray

