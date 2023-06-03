The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is batting .253 with four doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this year (29 of 51), with at least two hits 11 times (21.6%).
  • In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Donovan has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (19.6%), with two or more RBI in four of them (7.8%).
  • He has scored in 19 of 51 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
.298 AVG .229
.359 OBP .288
.509 SLG .229
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
8 RBI 2
11/4 K/BB 9/4
2 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 26
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates will send Ortiz (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.