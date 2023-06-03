Nolan Arenado -- batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-5 in his previous game against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .271.

Arenado will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last outings.

Arenado has had a hit in 38 of 55 games this season (69.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (18.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (38.2%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 27 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (22.2%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings