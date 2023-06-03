Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .243 with four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.1% of those games.

He has homered in 25.0% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.

DeJong has had an RBI in nine games this year (28.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 32 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 20 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

