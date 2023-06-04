Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (30-27) and St. Louis Cardinals (25-34) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 11:35 AM ET on June 4.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (4-1, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (4-5, 4.91 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

In their last five games with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover each time.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 14 (42.4%) of those contests.

St. Louis is 8-11 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 281 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule