The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Pirates have +125 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -150 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cardinals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals are winless against the spread in their last five chances.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 14 of the 33 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (42.4%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, St. Louis has an 8-11 record (winning 42.1% of its games).

The Cardinals have a 60% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis has played in 58 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-28-1).

The Cardinals have not covered a run line this season, going 0-6-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-16 13-18 11-10 14-23 18-26 7-7

