In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Miami Heat.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).

These two teams score 225.3 points per game combined, 9.3 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 222.3 combined points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 27.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 26.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -115 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 +105 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jamal Murray or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -699 -5000 Heat +500 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.