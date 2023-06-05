If you're a lifelong fan of NCAA softball, you know that every game is a must-see event. On Monday, June 5, Fubo is airing four college softball games, and we're betting you don't want to miss a single play. See the article below to find out how to watch or live stream all of the action.

Watch even more College Softball games with ESPN+!

College Softball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Game 11: Teams TBA

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Game 12: Teams TBA

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Game 13: Teams TBA

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Game 14: Teams TBA

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the College Softball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's journey toward the Women's College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and culminates with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.