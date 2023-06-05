Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis with 50 hits, batting .270 this season with 24 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.5% of them.
  • Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (22.2%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23 games this year (42.6%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season (20 of 54), with two or more runs four times (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.321 AVG .193
.413 OBP .281
.604 SLG .439
7 XBH 6
4 HR 4
15 RBI 9
17/8 K/BB 16/7
2 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 29
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (69.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (37.9%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (41.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.43), 66th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.