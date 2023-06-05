Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 50 hits, batting .270 this season with 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.5% of them.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (22.2%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (42.6%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season (20 of 54), with two or more runs four times (7.4%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 29 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (69.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (37.9%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (41.4%)

