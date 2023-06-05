Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Edman -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .259.
- In 29 of 56 games this season (51.8%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).
- In 10.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (12 of 56), with two or more RBI four times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (35.7%), including seven multi-run games (12.5%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (50.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (32.1%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Perez (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.43), 66th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
