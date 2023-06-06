Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (coming off going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .241 with four doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in 29 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (11.1%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 18.5% of his games this season, Donovan has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (48.3%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (27.6%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.3%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.2%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in the league.
- Dunning (4-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.06 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.