On Tuesday, Paul DeJong (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .250.

DeJong has recorded a hit in 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (28.6%).

Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (22.9%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 35 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 23 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

