On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has four doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .247.

Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (30 of 55), with at least two hits 12 times (21.8%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has driven home a run in 10 games this year (18.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season (19 of 55), with two or more runs five times (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 30 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (26.7%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (16.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings