Today's WNBA slate features two contests, including a matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty face the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx hit the road the Liberty on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 4-2

4-2 MIN Record: 1-6

1-6 NYL Stats: 80.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 76.3 Opp. PPG (second)

80.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 76.3 Opp. PPG (second) MIN Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.5 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (18.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -14.5

-14.5 NYL Odds to Win: -1436

-1436 MIN Odds to Win: +758

+758 Total: 161.5 points

The Dallas Wings host the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury travel to face the Wings on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 3-3

3-3 PHO Record: 1-3

1-3 DAL Stats: 85.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

85.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) PHO Stats: 80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 87.3 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (22.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Satou Sabally (22.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 3.5 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (22.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 DAL Odds to Win: -169

-169 PHO Odds to Win: +141

+141 Total: 163.5 points

