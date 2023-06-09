The St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) will lean on Paul Goldschmidt when they host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (29-34) at Busch Stadium on Friday, June 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Reds have +145 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-7, 4.23 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (3-3, 3.03 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Cardinals' matchup against the Reds but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (-175) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to take down the Reds with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.71.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 5-7 (winning 41.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 1-5 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (43.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won six of 15 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.