Jonathan India and Paul Goldschmidt are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Friday (at 8:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (2-7) for his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Montgomery has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 50th, 1.394 WHIP ranks 54th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 3 5.2 4 4 1 5 1 at Guardians May. 28 5.0 7 2 2 3 1 at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1 at Cubs May. 10 5.0 7 6 6 3 3

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 67 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.385/.491 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has collected 63 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .268/.316/.455 slash line so far this season.

Arenado enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

India Stats

India has put up 67 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.360/.417 on the season.

India hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .225 with a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .286/.365/.482 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

