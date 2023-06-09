Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
The semifinals at the French Open is slated for Friday, with Alexander Zverev, the No. 27-ranked player, and Casper Ruud, the No. 4-ranked player, battling it out for a chance to play for the tournament championship.
Check out the Ruud-Zverev match on Tennis Channel.
Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Date and TV Info
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Friday, June 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Ruud vs. Zverev Matchup Info
- Ruud is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
- In the the Gonet Geneva Open, Ruud's last tournament, he was beaten in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-7, 5-7 by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry on May 25.
- In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Zverev took home the victory against No. 49-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
- In the Gonet Geneva Open, Zverev's most recent tournament, he went head to head with No. 54-ranked Jarry in the semifinals on May 26 and lost 6-7, 3-6.
- In three head-to-head matches, Zverev has taken down Ruud two times, while Ruud has claimed victory in one match. Ruud won their last matchup 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 30, 2022.
- Zverev has taken the W in five sets versus Ruud, good for a 71.4% win rate, while Ruud has taken home two sets.
- Zverev has bested Ruud in 63 total games between them, taking 37 games (58.7%) against Ruud's 26.
Ruud vs. Zverev Odds and Probabilities
|Casper Ruud
|Alexander Zverev
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+800
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|11.1%
|49.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.1
