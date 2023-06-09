Nolan Arenado and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively on June 9 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rangers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .268.

Arenado has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in 11 games this year (18.3%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has an RBI in 23 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 23 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings