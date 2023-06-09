Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Gorman -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on June 9 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 51 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .264 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- In 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).
- In 21.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has had an RBI in 23 games this year (40.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (36.8%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Lively (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.