The Denver Nuggets will meet the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat average only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Nuggets are posting 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (112.2).

Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.

At home, the Nuggets are making 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (36.7%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat average 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they concede 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

At home, Miami gives up 110.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.3.

At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries