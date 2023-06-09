On Friday, Willson Contreras (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .205 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (30 of 58), with multiple hits 13 times (22.4%).
  • In five games this year, he has homered (8.6%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 31.0% of his games this season, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (20 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.313 AVG .197
.378 OBP .296
.522 SLG .230
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 6
15/7 K/BB 16/8
2 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (80 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds will send Lively (3-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 3.03 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .202 to his opponents.
