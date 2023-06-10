Cardinals vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 10
Andrew Knizner takes a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (27-37) game versus the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Busch Stadium.
The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (4-2) for the Cardinals and Andrew Abbott (1-0) for the Reds.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-2, 3.74 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (4-2) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.74, a 4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.339 in 13 games this season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Miles Mikolas vs. Reds
- The Reds are batting .255 this season, 11th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (20th in the league) with 51 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-26 in seven innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott
- Abbott (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In his one appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .053 against him. He has a .00 ERA and averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.