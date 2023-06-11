Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on June 11 at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .276.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Arenado is batting .421 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 43 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has gone deep in 21.0% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has driven home a run in 25 games this year (40.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 40.3% of his games this year (25 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.305
|AVG
|.248
|.357
|OBP
|.294
|.500
|SLG
|.464
|11
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|23
|23/10
|K/BB
|26/8
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.06).
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, June 1 against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
