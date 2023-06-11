Wings vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Wings (5-3) travel to face the New York Liberty (5-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Liberty matchup.
Wings vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-8.5)
|169.5
|-390
|+320
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|169.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|169.5
|-425
|+300
Wings vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won two games against the spread this season.
- The Wings have put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- New York has been favored by 8.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
- A total of three out of the Liberty's games this season have gone over the point total.
- Wings games have gone over the point total three out of times this season.
