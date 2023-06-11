Sunday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (38-28) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (32-33) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (3-4) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees are 4-1-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 28, or 62.2%, of those games.

New York has a record of 26-14, a 65% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 302.

The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 13-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (320 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 6 White Sox L 3-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito June 8 White Sox L 6-5 Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn June 8 White Sox W 3-0 Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger June 9 Red Sox L 3-2 Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock June 10 Red Sox W 3-1 Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck June 11 Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello June 13 @ Mets - TBA vs Max Scherzer June 14 @ Mets - Luis Severino vs Justin Verlander June 16 @ Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck June 17 @ Red Sox - Domingo Germán vs Brayan Bello June 18 @ Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs James Paxton

Red Sox Schedule