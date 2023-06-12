The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 61.8% of his 34 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 8.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson has driven home a run in nine games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 14 games this year (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .262 AVG .234 .357 OBP .275 .475 SLG .298 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 11 RBI 3 9/8 K/BB 14/2 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings