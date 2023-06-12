On Monday, Nolan Gorman (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (52) this season while batting .257 with 25 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
  • In 39 of 60 games this season (65.0%) Gorman has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
  • He has homered in 21.7% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Gorman has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (24 of 60), with more than one RBI 12 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 36.7% of his games this year (22 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 32
.315 AVG .209
.387 OBP .298
.652 SLG .427
13 XBH 12
9 HR 6
29 RBI 17
32/11 K/BB 35/14
2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Webb (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.42), 20th in WHIP (1.103), and 31st in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
