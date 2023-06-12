On Monday, Willson Contreras (batting .121 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .204.
  • Contreras has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • He has homered in five games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in 18 games this year (30.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 31
.259 AVG .148
.333 OBP .256
.454 SLG .259
13 XBH 6
4 HR 3
18 RBI 9
25/11 K/BB 32/14
4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Webb (4-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.
