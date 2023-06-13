The St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) take a three-game losing run into a home contest versus the San Francisco Giants (34-32), at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.01 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.15 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.01 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (3-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 4.15 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .253.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Flaherty has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.01, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.

Cobb has registered six quality starts this season.

Cobb will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 13 outings this season.

The 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 55th in WHIP (1.353), and 37th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Alex Cobb vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .250 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 571 total hits and 11th in MLB play with 307 runs scored. They have the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.424) and are sixth in all of MLB with 92 home runs.

In nine innings over one appearance against the Cardinals this season, Cobb has a 0 ERA and a 0.778 WHIP while his opponents are batting .188.

