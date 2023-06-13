The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .280 with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Arenado is batting .500 with two homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Arenado has recorded a hit in 45 of 64 games this season (70.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (31.3%).

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has driven in a run in 26 games this season (40.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (39.1%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .312 AVG .248 .365 OBP .294 .512 SLG .464 12 XBH 12 6 HR 7 22 RBI 23 24/11 K/BB 26/8 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings