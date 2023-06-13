Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Tennessee Titans have the fourth-worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +12500.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.
- Titans games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
- Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.
- At home last year, the Titans were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.
- As a favorite last season Tennessee picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.
- In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.
Titans Impact Players
- Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Also, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- Also, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).
- Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 receptions for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Kevin Byard compiled 106 tackles and four interceptions.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|@ Saints
|September 10
|1
|-
|+3000
|Chargers
|September 17
|2
|-
|+3000
|@ Browns
|September 24
|3
|-
|+3000
|Bengals
|October 1
|4
|-
|+900
|@ Colts
|October 8
|5
|-
|+8000
|Ravens
|October 15
|6
|-
|+1800
|Falcons
|October 29
|8
|-
|+8000
|@ Steelers
|November 2
|9
|-
|+5000
|@ Buccaneers
|November 12
|10
|-
|+12500
|@ Jaguars
|November 19
|11
|-
|+2500
|Panthers
|November 26
|12
|-
|+8000
|Colts
|December 3
|13
|-
|+8000
|@ Dolphins
|December 11
|14
|-
|+2500
|Texans
|December 17
|15
|-
|+15000
|Seahawks
|December 24
|16
|-
|+3000
|@ Texans
|December 31
|17
|-
|+15000
|Jaguars
|January 7
|18
|-
|+2500
